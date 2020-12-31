By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley shelter is moving to a larger location.
The no-kill shelter held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon at its new location on Church Street in New Kensington.
The new 14,000 square foot facility will quadruple the amount of space the shelter had at its old building, allowing the staff and volunteers to help even more animals.
They’ve been at their Linden Avenue location for more than three decades and say they were able to help “thousands upon thousands of animals” in the smaller 3,000 square foot space.
The shelter closed for public appointments to prepare for the move, but they’ll open back up in early January. You can learn more on their website.
