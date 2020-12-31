BUTLER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a child was killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania home. The child’s two siblings and their father were injured in the blaze in Butler, which broke out around noon Thursday.
The child who died was found on the second floor of the home on Knox Avenue.
The children’s mother was at work when the fire occurred, and no one else was in the home at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The names of the victims and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.