PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New Year’s Eve 2020 will be a completely different experience due to the pandemic.

Streets will be empty, bars will be closed, and so much more.

However, the CDC still wants people to enjoy ringing in the new year, just going at it safely.

The CDC says the safest way to celebrate New Year’s Eve is at home with the people you live with or with family and friends virtually.

All in an effort to lower the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Other ways the CDC recommends celebrating the holiday include attending a virtual performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight with friends, or having a virtual dinner or dessert.

They also say you could plan a New Year’s party with people you live with or keep it simple by watching movies or playing board games.

It doesn’t mean you need to stay indoors.

They also recommend going for a hike or sledding with the people in your home.

You can see a full list of recommendations on the CDC’s website.

Even though regular First Night Pittsburgh festivities won’t be going on downtown this year due to the pandemic, the Future Of Pittsburgh Ball on top of the Highmark Building will still rise into 2021.

Normally, tens of thousands of people gather to celebrate First Night but obviously due to the pandemic that won’t be the case this year.

City leaders are also reminding residents to celebrate safely, ideally at home.

One of their main reminders is to not shoot guns off into the air. Pittsburgh Police will monitor and respond to ShotSpotter calls throughout the city and will arrest anyone caught doing this.

The city also prohibits fireworks, even legal ones, if they’re used within 150 feet of a building.

Lastly, the city like the CDC is urging everyone to follow COVID-19 mitigation guidelines by wearing a mask, social distancing, and only celebrating with those that you live with.