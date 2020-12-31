PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller has a new take on a New Year’s Day food tradition!
A New Take on Pork and ‘Kraut for New Year’s Day
Korean Bo Saam
- Slow-Roasted Pork Butt
- Bi Bim Bap Sauce
- Korean Barbecue Sauce
- Cucumber-Roasted Carrot Salad
- Kim Chi
- Cucumber Kim Chi
- Iceberg lettuce cups
- Soft Rolls
- Fresh herbs basil, cilantro, mint
1. Make Bi Bim Bap Sauce Pork Butt, Gochujang Sauce, Cucumber-Roasted Carrot Salad.
2. Place pork in lettuce cups or buns with your choice of ingredients!
3. Eat!
Slow-Roasted Pork Butt
Ingredients:
- 1 ea. 6-7# piece pork butt (shoulder)
- 2 Tbs Kosher salt
- 2 Tbs. Black pepper
- 1 C. Water or stock
- 4-6 ea. Cloves garlic
Directions:
1. Mix salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.
2. Place pork butt in a baking dish. Rub seasoning mix into meat on all sides. Let pork butt sit in refrigerator overnight.
3. Preheat oven to 350°.
4. Place pork butt in oven for 90 minutes.
5. Reduce heat to 300°. Add stock, and garlic.
6. Cook for approximately 2 hours until the shoulder bone pulls out of the meat easily.
Korean Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ C. Peanut oil
- 2 each White onions, diced large
- ¼ C. Garlic, roughly chopped
- ¼ C. Ginger root, roughly chopped
- ½ C. Brown sugar
- 1/3 C. Soy sauce
- 1/3 C. Goju Jang
- 2/3 C. Water
- 1 Tbs. Sesame oil
Directions:
1. Sweat onions and garlic in peanut oil until translucent and lightly browned. Add ginger and cook until it begins to release its aroma.
2. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, and simmer for 20 minutes.
3. Puree, pass through a fine mesh strainer.
Yield: About 1 qt. Lasts a few weeks in the refrigerator.
Bi Bim Bap Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2/3 C. Gochujang Paste
- 1/3 C. Mirin
- ¼ C. Sesame oil
- ¼ C. Water
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients
Cucumber – Roasted Carrot Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 # Medium carrots, cut into 1” chunks, roasted until soft and allowed to cool.
- 1 ea. Large englis cucumber, cut into 1 “ chunks
- Approximately ½ C. Tahini Cilantro Dressing.
- Salt and pepper
- ¼ C Chopped Marcona almonds
- Sprinkle of Sichimi Togaraschi – find in any store that sells Japanese food ingredients
Directions:
1) Place carrots, cucumbers, and dressing in bowl.
2) Toss and taste. Adjust seasonings and dressing.
3) Place on plate.
4) Top with almonds and sichimi togaraschi.
Tahini Cilantro Dressing
Ingredients:
- ¼ C. Yellow miso
- Zest and juice of 3 lemons
- Zest and juice of 3 limes
- ½ C. Olive oil
- ¼ C. Tahini
- 1 Tbs. Cider vinegar
- 2 Tbs. Honey
- ½ tsp. Ground coriander
- ½ C. Minced ginger
- ½ C. Slices scallions
- 2 C. Roughly chopped cilantro, including stems
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Directions:
1) Combine miso, lemon juice, lime juice, tahini, cider vinegar, honey, cilantro, chives, ginger, coriander and scallion in the barrel of a blender.
2) Puree ingredients well.
3) Drizzle in olive oil.
4) Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Ginger Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbs. Oil
- 1 Tbs. Chopped garlic
- 1 Tbs Chopped ginger
- 1 Tbs. Sliced scallions
- 1 Tbs. Chopped cilantro
- 2 C. Cooked, cooled white rice
- 2 Tsp. Sesame oil
- 2 Tsp. Fish sauce
Directions:
1. Heat wok or skillet over high heat.
2. Add a pinch of ginger and garlic, stir-fry.
3. Add a pinch of scallion and cilantro, stir-fry.
4. Add rice, stir-fry.
5. Season with sesame oil and fish sauce, stir-fry.
