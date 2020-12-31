CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller has a new take on a New Year’s Day food tradition!

A New Take on Pork and ‘Kraut for New Year’s Day
Korean Bo Saam

  • Slow-Roasted Pork Butt
  • Bi Bim Bap Sauce
  • Korean Barbecue Sauce
  • Cucumber-Roasted Carrot Salad
  • Kim Chi
  • Cucumber Kim Chi
  • Iceberg lettuce cups
  • Soft Rolls
  • Fresh herbs basil, cilantro, mint

1. Make Bi Bim Bap Sauce Pork Butt, Gochujang Sauce, Cucumber-Roasted Carrot Salad.
2. Place pork in lettuce cups or buns with your choice of ingredients!
3. Eat!

Slow-Roasted Pork Butt

Ingredients:

  • 1 ea. 6-7# piece pork butt (shoulder)
  • 2 Tbs Kosher salt
  • 2 Tbs. Black pepper
  • 1 C. Water or stock
  • 4-6 ea. Cloves garlic

Directions:

1. Mix salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.
2. Place pork butt in a baking dish. Rub seasoning mix into meat on all sides. Let pork butt sit in refrigerator overnight.
3. Preheat oven to 350°.
4. Place pork butt in oven for 90 minutes.
5. Reduce heat to 300°. Add stock, and garlic.
6. Cook for approximately 2 hours until the shoulder bone pulls out of the meat easily.

Korean Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

  • ¼ C. Peanut oil
  • 2 each White onions, diced large
  • ¼ C. Garlic, roughly chopped
  • ¼ C. Ginger root, roughly chopped
  • ½ C. Brown sugar
  • 1/3 C. Soy sauce
  • 1/3 C. Goju Jang
  • 2/3 C. Water
  • 1 Tbs. Sesame oil

Directions:

1. Sweat onions and garlic in peanut oil until translucent and lightly browned. Add ginger and cook until it begins to release its aroma.
2. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, and simmer for 20 minutes.
3. Puree, pass through a fine mesh strainer.
Yield: About 1 qt. Lasts a few weeks in the refrigerator.

Bi Bim Bap Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 C. Gochujang Paste
  • 1/3 C. Mirin
  • ¼ C. Sesame oil
  • ¼ C. Water

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients

Cucumber – Roasted Carrot Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 # Medium carrots, cut into 1” chunks, roasted until soft and allowed to cool.
  • 1 ea. Large englis cucumber, cut into 1 “ chunks
  • Approximately ½ C. Tahini Cilantro Dressing.
  • Salt and pepper
  • ¼ C Chopped Marcona almonds
  • Sprinkle of Sichimi Togaraschi – find in any store that sells Japanese food ingredients

Directions:

1) Place carrots, cucumbers, and dressing in bowl.
2) Toss and taste. Adjust seasonings and dressing.
3) Place on plate.
4) Top with almonds and sichimi togaraschi.

Tahini Cilantro Dressing

Ingredients:

  • ¼ C. Yellow miso
  • Zest and juice of 3 lemons
  • Zest and juice of 3 limes
  • ½ C. Olive oil
  • ¼ C. Tahini
  • 1 Tbs. Cider vinegar
  • 2 Tbs. Honey
  • ½ tsp. Ground coriander
  • ½ C. Minced ginger
  • ½ C. Slices scallions
  • 2 C. Roughly chopped cilantro, including stems
  • Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

1) Combine miso, lemon juice, lime juice, tahini, cider vinegar, honey, cilantro, chives, ginger, coriander and scallion in the barrel of a blender.
2) Puree ingredients well.
3) Drizzle in olive oil.
4) Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Ginger Fried Rice

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbs. Oil
  • 1 Tbs. Chopped garlic
  • 1 Tbs Chopped ginger
  • 1 Tbs. Sliced scallions
  • 1 Tbs. Chopped cilantro
  • 2 C. Cooked, cooled white rice
  • 2 Tsp. Sesame oil
  • 2 Tsp. Fish sauce

Directions:

1. Heat wok or skillet over high heat.
2. Add a pinch of ginger and garlic, stir-fry.
3. Add a pinch of scallion and cilantro, stir-fry.
4. Add rice, stir-fry.
5. Season with sesame oil and fish sauce, stir-fry.

