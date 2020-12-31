PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We won’t be able to stand along the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to watch the performers go by this New Year’s Eve, but we will be able to watch them from the comfort of our couch.

“This year we are still going to have the music and magic and dance but just all on TV and you can tune in from home,” said Sarah Aziz with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

So you can celebrate the First Night festivities safely in the midst of a pandemic.

“Normally we shut down 14 blocks of Pittsburgh’s Cultural District and have 40 venues open and engaged with things like music and magic and dance,” said Aziz.

However, the busy streets will be a thing of the past — at least this year — as the Future of Pittsburgh Ball rises into the sky, marking a new year.

“Light Up Night, I’m down here. Maybe on New Year’s, but everything is different this year. Can’t really have fun. Don’t really get to see anyone. Even the holidays don’t feel like the holidays,” said Swissvale resident Chase Hall.

Squirrel Hill resident Kevin Kieffer said, “For me, it’s not much different. I always stay in anyways and try to avoid the city. It does kind of suck not seeing the family or anything.”

“We are all a little disappointed, but we are trying to roll with the punches,” said Aziz. “We want to keep everyone safe and healthy so we can welcome 2021 in really well and hopefully we are welcoming 2022 back in-person, in the theaters, in the Cultural District and gathering together.”

That hope is what we have to hold onto as we get ready to turn the page and begin a new chapter.