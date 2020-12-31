Comments
Man Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Green Tree
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREEN TREE (KDKA) – New details have surfaced in the case of a man who was shot in an attempted carjacking in Green Tree on Monday.
The man believed he was meeting a woman he found on Tinder.
According to police, the victim agreed to meet a woman named Tiffany at United Presbyterian Church on Monday.
Instead, the victim was met by a man who pointed a gun at him and told him to give him the car.
The victim was shot as he reached for his own gun.
Police later arrested Scottie Harris, Jamere Blackwell, and Sequawon Harris.
