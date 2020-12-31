By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Several restaurants in the area have refused to close despite restrictions on indoor dining put in place by the state.

John Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge in Plum Borough is one of those restaurants.

It reopened on Wednesday night and people packed inside.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel posted to Facebook, encouraging people to support the restaurant.

He tried to show his support but was turned away because there were already too many people inside.

“All I wanted was wings and beer and the place is packed,” he said. “The community has turned out phenomenal, I’m surprised, and you know, I’m really glad I couldn’t walk in there and get a seat.”

Mayor Schlegel says he thinks that if big box stores are permitted to remain open, restaurants should be allowed to remain open as well.