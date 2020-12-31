By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man wanted for an attempted carjacking that resulted in the death of a retired fireman out of Chicago was arrested in Lawerence County.
New Castle police say they were contacted Wednesday by the FBI about Jaylen Saulsberry, a murder suspect from Illinois, possibly being in the city.
According to police, he was wanted for an attempted carjacking that resulted in the homicide of a retired Chicago fireman and a carjacking where he also fired a weapon.
Law enforcement officers were able to find Saulsberry, who was taken into custody outside a home on the 400 block of Belle Avenue in New Castle without incident.
He’s been charged by the New Castle Police Department with arrest prior to requisition, which police say will hold him until he begins the extradition process to Illinois.
He was placed behind bars in the Lawrence County Jail.
