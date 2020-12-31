PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers rang in 2021 differently.

New Year’s Eve normally brings crowds to downtown Pittsburgh for First Night, but with the majority of festivities canceled and state orders closing indoor dining, the city was much quieter Thursday night.

“Normally we shut down 14 blocks of Pittsburgh’s Cultural District and have 40 venues open and engaged with things like music and magic and dance,” said Sarah Aziz with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Penn Avenue normally closes for foot traffic and events, but it was a ghost town Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety reminds people to make responsible choices as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic and typical issues they see on New Year’s Eve and Day. Officers are actively looking for people drinking and driving and the use of illegal fireworks.

All of the restrictions and cancellations did not stop some people from coming downtown Thursday to see the Christmas decorations and take a few laps on the ice rink at PPG Place.

“It’s normally so packed down here around this time,” said Alyse Evans. “It’s normally like an hour wait to get on the ice rink. So it’s definitely a different year.”

“We parked over there and we didn’t see anyone until we got over here, and there wasn’t even a line either on New Year’s for skating,” said Gillian Drzemiecki while at the ice rink.