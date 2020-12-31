Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a deadly burglary in North Braddock.
On Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department announced that 18-year-old Duwan Carey of Port Vue has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and burglary. Law enforcement says it is “working to identify the other individuals involved.”
On Nov. 7 just after 3 p.m., Allegheny County police were called to the 1500 block of Beech Street after a man was shot and killed outside of his home. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Theodore Jones of Pittsburgh.
Police say Jones interrupted a burglary at his home and was killed in front of his 6-year-old son.
