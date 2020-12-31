By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,992 new cases of Coronavirus and 306 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 640,325 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The state Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18-24 stood at 15.1%.

There are currently 5,962 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,178 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 15,978.

There are 3,265,129 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 9,730 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Beginning on Monday, long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 19,256 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

