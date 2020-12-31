Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will reportedly be fans at Hein Field for the Steelers playoff game.
According to Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, per a source, the Steelers will have fans for their playoff game. Dulac says the number is still being determined.
Steelers will have fans for their playoff game at Heinz Field, per source. The number is still being determined.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 31, 2020
Right now in Pennsylvania outdoor gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited under the temporary coronavirus measures implemented by Gov. Tom Wolf, but those restrictions will expire on Jan. 4.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.