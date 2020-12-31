CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The number of fans hasn't been determined yet.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will reportedly be fans at Hein Field for the Steelers playoff game.

According to Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, per a source, the Steelers will have fans for their playoff game. Dulac says the number is still being determined.

Right now in Pennsylvania outdoor gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited under the temporary coronavirus measures implemented by Gov. Tom Wolf, but those restrictions will expire on Jan. 4.

