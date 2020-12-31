A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
Tyler Goodnight, 33, was arrested on homicide charges in connection to the shooting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in Manchester in October.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

On Friday, police said Tyler Goodnight, 33, was arrested on homicide charges in connection to the shooting.

Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street on Oct. 14. While police officers were on the scene, a man arrived at a local hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Demarco Mahone, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

