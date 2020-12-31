Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in Manchester in October.
On Friday, police said Tyler Goodnight, 33, was arrested on homicide charges in connection to the shooting.
Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street on Oct. 14. While police officers were on the scene, a man arrived at a local hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Demarco Mahone, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.
