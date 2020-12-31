By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – Two more Cleveland Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

Their practice facility is closed so they can conduct contact tracing.

According to Tom Pelissero, LB Malcolm Smith and TE Harrison Bryant are the players who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.

#Browns LB Malcolm Smith and TE Harrison Bryant are the players who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. Bryant was already isolated and on the COVID list after a high-risk close contact outside the building. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

Yesterday, the Browns shut down their facility after learning a player and staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Once contact tracing was complete, the facility reopened.

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cleveland.