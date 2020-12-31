Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people were shot in the Hill District.
On Thursday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive. Law enforcement found a man shot in the arm at the corner of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue.
A second victim, police say, was found inside a building. He was shot in the leg. Both victims are in stable condition.
Police do not have suspect descriptions.
