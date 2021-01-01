Ice Storm Warning issued for the Laurel Highlands due to significant freezing rain events that start this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for all other areas through Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ice…why did it have to be ice?
Some people don’t like snakes, for me, icy conditions are the worst and unfortunately, we are going to see our share of icy conditions later on this morning into the afternoon.
Conditions in most places should be good enough to drive with confidence after 1:00 p.m., with temperatures well into the mid-30s.
By 5:00 p.m., we will see temperatures near 50 degrees, and by midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
We stay warm through Saturday morning with Saturday morning temperatures on Saturday into the 40s.
Looking ahead, the weather pattern calms down a little heading into next week with a more zonal pattern expected. Highs look fairly consistent throughout the workweek.
I’m forecasting highs in the mid-40s all work week long at this time.
