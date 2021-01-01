By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Animal Friends had been taking care of a cat, Foxy Lady, after her owner had been evicted from her home in March.

The owner had taken Foxy Lady to Animal Friends to be taken care of and after a few weeks, she was back on her feet and re-adopted Foxy Lady.

However, after several months the cat was not eating and had developed several health issues.

Foxy Lady’s owner, unable to afford to give her the necessary medical care, gave her back to Animal Friends.

After dental surgery, the removal of a tumor, and the discovery that Foxy Lady was also suffering from kidney disease, and required a special diet.

The owner continued to reach out to Animal Friends to see how the cat was doing but knew she would not be able to afford the food and special care.

Then, an anonymous donor came forward and said they would cover the cost of Foxy Lady’s prescription food for the rest of her life.

Now, Foxy Lady and her owner have been reunited.

Animal Friends is still receiving updates and says they are glad Foxy Lady is back home.