The Browns are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in Cleveland.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reopened their practice facility today.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday.

Rapoport says the team took the field for practice at 1 p.m.

The news comes after two additional players tested positive on Thursday, forcing the team to close their practice facility a second day.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, LB Malcolm Smith and TE Harrison Bryant are the players who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.

On Thursday, the Browns placed cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated five players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, from the list.

