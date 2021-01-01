By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reopened their practice facility today.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday.
The #Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results today, source said. A good sign. https://t.co/TFmWgeMgcD
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2021
Rapoport says the team took the field for practice at 1 p.m.
The #Browns facility will open and practice is at 1 pm. https://t.co/Z0IyPNBvXm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2021
The news comes after two additional players tested positive on Thursday, forcing the team to close their practice facility a second day.
According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, LB Malcolm Smith and TE Harrison Bryant are the players who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.
On Thursday, the Browns placed cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated five players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, from the list.
The Browns are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday in Cleveland.
You must log in to post a comment.