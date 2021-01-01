PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we go into the new year, we will see new laws go into effect.

One of those bills will mean a tax hike if you live in the city of Pittsburgh.

That money will go to funding parks.

Homeowners will pay 50 extra dollars for every $100,000 their home is assessed.

This was the referendum on the November 2019 ballot that won about 52 percent of the vote.

According to our news partners at the Post Gazette, city council voted 6-3 on Monday to approve the tax.

Also in the city this year, COVID-19 sick time will go into effect.

It will allow for thousands of employees across the city to get additional sick time if they test positive or are exposed to COVID- 19. It will allow employees of businesses with 50 or more employees up to 112 hours of sick leave.

Across the state, the new Move Over Law will go into effect this year. Its goal is to protect first responders and tow truck drivers at emergency scenes.

The law says drivers are to pass in the other lane or move over from the incident.

If that’s not possible, pass while driving 20 under the posted speed limit.