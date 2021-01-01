A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are reminding drivers that toll increases go into effect this weekend along with a hefty surcharge on non-EZ-Pass users.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July approved a 6% increase to begin Sunday for EZ-Pass users, as well for those without passes in the “Toll by Plate” program.

They also approved a 45% surcharge on people whose tolls are assessed by mail based on their license plates.

Under the Toll by Plate option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner then receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point.

