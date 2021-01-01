By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety says people largely adhered to recommendations and stayed home on New Year’s Eve.
Public Safety says there were no major incidents to report from Thursday night. It appears people listened to recommendations and celebrated from home instead.
Even with new mitigation efforts the last few weeks, Allegheny County recorded another 800-plus new coronavirus cases on Thursday. It’s those rising numbers that moved the New Year festivities virtual and leaders across the city urged people to celebrate virtually.
Instead of standing on the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to watch the performers go by, First Night festivities were aired on KDKA-TV.
Fireworks were also canceled, with Public Safety encouraging residents to celebrate responsibly.
