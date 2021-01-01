PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter weather advisories will remain in effect for our northern counties until 7 p.m. Freezing rain will remain possible in these spots, and that could lead to potentially hazardous travel.

Somerset County, Pennsylvania, and Garrett County, Maryland, are under an Ice Storm Warning until midnight. Significant icing is possible there. Hazardous travel and power outages are possible, thanks to the freezing rain.

In most spots, the advisories have expired and cold rain is all that will remain for the rest of the evening. This will become more scattered tonight, and should come to an end early Saturday.

The heavy rain caused some flash flooding in McKees Rocks on Friday afternoon.

As well as on Boyce and Mayview Roads in Bridgeville.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but temperatures will dip a bit, thanks to a cold front.

Saturday will be one of those situations where the high temperature is hit near midnight, then the rest of the day will be cooler. If you’re up around midnight, the temperature will be near 50 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Sunday, we will see rain return. A few snowflakes cannot be ruled out, either. Accumulations are not expected.

The rest of the week comes with more clouds than anything else. A couple chances for rain and snow show up as well.

