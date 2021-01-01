By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – The mayor of Plum is encouraging people to “swamp” restaurants when they can reopen for indoor dining on Monday.
Mayor Harry Schlegel said in the Plum Community Facebook group that he didn’t intend to create controversy when he encouraged people to support John Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge, which was defying the state’s temporary indoor dining ban.
“All I wanted was wings and beer and the place is packed,” he told KDKA. “The community has turned out phenomenal, I’m surprised, and you know, I’m really glad I couldn’t walk in there and get a seat.”
He says he went to John Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge because he wanted to show his support and help a struggling business.
Schlegel is now declaring Jan. 4, the day the latest round of restrictions will expire, “don’t cook” day in Plum.
He’s urging people to go out and support restaurants when they can reopen at a limited capacity for indoor dining, saying not to worry because they’ll abide by protocols.
Restaurants have been closed for indoor dining since Dec. 12, but they are allowed to do outdoor dining and take-out.
