By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A local police detective has turned himself in to face charges after investigators say he pulled out his gun during a New Year’s Eve party and stuck it in another man’s side.

Police say North Braddock Police Detective Craig Gibson surrendered to officers in Pitcairn. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that Gibson appeared intoxicated when he showed up, uninvited, to a party on Thursday night. Police say he was with a friend.

The criminal complaint reports four witnesses said Gibson had his badge visible and was wearing his gun on his hip.

Police say people at the party asked him to put his gun and badge away, “because it was unnecessary,” and that’s when investigators say Gibson pulled out the weapon and pushed it against a man’s side.

The victim and another man asked Gibson and his friend to leave.

The criminal complaint reports that the two men even discussed how to disarm Gibson “if it began to escalate after they told him to leave.”

However, police say Gibson and his friend both left after the friend suggested they leave.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Gibson, of McKeesport, is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment.