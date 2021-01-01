PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heather Abraham and David Highfield share their Christmas Day recipes!

Overnight Breakfast casserole

Ingredients:

• 6 eggs

• 1 pound ground pork sausage

• 6 slices bread, cubed

• 2 cups milk

• 8 ounces cheddar cheese

• 1/2 tsp mustard powder

• Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Cook sausage in a pan until fully cooked and no longer pink. Drain and set aside.

2. Beat eggs in a medium sized bowl. Add milk, salt, pepper, and mustard powder to the eggs. Once the sausage is cooled a bit, add it to the egg mixture. Add in cheese.

3. Grease a casserole dish. Put cubed bread into dish. Pour egg mixture on top and make sure the bread is coated.

4. Cover casserole and refrigerate overnight.

5. Preheat oven to 350. Bake for one hour or until eggs are set.

Santa-Politans

(Like a Cosmopolitan but jazzed up holiday style)

Ingredients:

• 2 parts Vodka

• 2 parts Cranberry Juice

• 1 part Cointreau

• Frozen Cranberries

• Lime

• Sugar

• Rosemary

Directions:

1. Rim a martini glass with a lime wedge and then dip the rim into the sugar

2. Add the Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice and juice from 1/4 of a lime in a shaker with ice and shake until cold

3. Pour mixture into martini glass

4. Add some frozen Cranberries to the drink to float on top as garnish

5. Also add a sprig of Rosemary for garnish

*Please drink responsibly.