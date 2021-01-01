Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club cancelled its annual New Year’s plunge into the Mon River, but that didn’t stop a group of die-hards from taking the plunge on their own.
A small group of people still gathered at the Mon Wharf this New Year’s Day morning.
Despite the frigid temperatures and an icy rain, they put on their bathing suits and jumped into the cold river.
“We’re happy we were able to get down here and everybody was willing to let us have our quick jump. We’ll disperse now and go about our business,” plunge participant Joe Vargo, of Bellevue, said.
They say, for them, it’s a matter of tradition.
The official event had to be cancelled this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic.
