By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has announced the winners of the 2020 Gingerbread Competition.
The City reported that nearly 2,000 ballots were cast online for the gingerbread houses and announced that Eva Mountain was the winner of the People’s Choice award with her “Christmas on the Mountain” submission.
“The City of Pittsburgh is proud to serve as the presenter of this treasured holiday tradition, and this year we designed a new online format that allowed the display to take place virtually in 2020,” said Brian Katze, Manager of the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. “Congratulations to Eva for winning the People’s Choice award, a brand new interactive element that encouraged individuals to view several hundred impressive entries and vote for their favorite gingerbread creations.”
Mountain’s submission was in the “Children Ages 10 – 13” category.
The City has a full photo gallery of the gingerbread houses, with first, second, third place winners and honorable mentions in each category.
