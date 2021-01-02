Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Oh. (KDKA) — One day after the Cleveland Browns reported no new cases of COVID-19 among the organization, a new case has forced the team to close their facility yet again.
We will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. pic.twitter.com/yGBx62dDe0
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2021
The team reported no new cases on Friday and re-opened their facility.
The facility had been closed for a second day on Thursday due to positive cases.
The Steelers and Browns are set to face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
