The Browns announced the positive test on Saturday morning.
Filed Under:Browns, Cleveland Browns, Coronavirus, COVID-19, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Oh. (KDKA) — One day after the Cleveland Browns reported no new cases of COVID-19 among the organization, a new case has  forced the team to close their facility yet again.

The team reported no new cases on Friday and re-opened their facility.

The facility had been closed for a second day on Thursday due to positive cases.

The Steelers and Browns are set to face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

