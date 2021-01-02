Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition in Wilkinsburg.
According to county police, just before 3:00 p.m., Wilkinsburg Police officers were called to the 1200 block of Morrow Street for reports of a shooting and once on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the neck.
She was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Wilkinsburg Police then requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit.
They are currently investigating and no suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
