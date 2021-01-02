By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered another restaurant to close for breaking the temporary indoor dining ban.
Bobby P’s Inn The Ruff on Saltsburg Road was ordered to close on Dec. 29, 2020, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.
The county health department cited indoor dining as well as a lack of face coverings and social distancing as the reasons for the ordered closure in their report.
RELATED STORIES
- Gov. Wolf Announces That Indoor Dining Ban, Temporary COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts Expire On January 4
- COVID-19 In Allegheny County: Health Dept. To Take ‘Action’ Against Restaurants Continuing To Resist Restrictions
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: As Restrictions End Monday, Business Owners Lament Missed Opportunities
On Wednesday, Dr. Debra Bogen announced that the Allegheny County Health Department could possibly take legal action against restaurants that refuse to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines established by the county, state and CDC.
The indoor dining ban will expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 with 50% occupancy capacity for restaurants.
You must log in to post a comment.