PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,601 new Coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

The county did not provide an update on Friday.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,224 are confirmed from 4,551 PCR tests. There are 377 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 104 years old, with 49 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from November 18 to January 1. They say that 122 positive tests are more than a week old.

Of the 22 newly reported deaths, two people were in their 60’s, four people were in their 70’s, ten people were in their 80’s, and six people were in their 90’s, Thirteen of the 22 deaths were associated with long-term care facilities. The dates of death ranged from December 10 to December 27.

There have been 3,219 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 977.

There have been 55,410 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

