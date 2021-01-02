Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Rennie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Rennie is a sweet senior girl who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. She is a very smart dog who is not afraid to let you know when she needs to be let outside or when her water bowl is empty! Rennie likes to go on walks, but also enjoys snoozing the day away. She would prefer to join a family with kids 13 years or older. Rennie is currently spending some time in a foster home until her new family to comes find her!

To find out more about how to adopt Rennie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Jenny

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jenny lived with other cats and dogs. She lived indoors and sometimes went out, but was supervised. She is 6-years-old.

Jenny is super, super affectionate and loves attention — she just can’t get enough! Her sweet purrsonality make her a volunteer and staff favorite.

To find out more about how to adopt Jenny, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24