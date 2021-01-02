By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the news Saturday afternoon.
Joe Haden has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play tomorrow, source told @DanGrazianoESPN.
Updated COVID-19 protocols mandate a player who tests positive must isolate for min of 10 days, even if asymptomatic — meaning Haden will likely be out for first round of playoffs https://t.co/aY3uJVvZhK
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 2, 2021
ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that league COVID protocols require a 10-day isolation, likely meaning that Haden will not be available for the Steelers’ first round playoff game.
Haden posted on social media Saturday afternoon, presumably about the developments surrounding the situation.
I’m so pissed and sad at the same time….. stay safe out here
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 2, 2021
The Steelers and Browns are set to play at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The Steelers opponent for the first round playoff game has not yet been determined.
You must log in to post a comment.