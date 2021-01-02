A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the news Saturday afternoon.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that league COVID protocols require a 10-day isolation, likely meaning that Haden will not be available for the Steelers’ first round playoff game.

Haden posted on social media Saturday afternoon, presumably about the developments surrounding the situation.

The Steelers and Browns are set to play at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Steelers opponent for the first round playoff game has not yet been determined.

