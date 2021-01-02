In other cities, they call this a Bloody Mary. But in the City of Champions, we call it a ‘Bloody Myron’. Created by Ford Hall of Fans nominee Justin Laveing, this tasty drink is an excellent choice to make for your next tailgate or game day party!

Here are the ingredients for you to create your own ‘Bloody Myron’ at home:

BLOODY MYRON

INGREDIENTS: Ice Crispy Bacon Celery Stalk Peppered Beef Jerky Olives Pepperoncinis Shrimp 1 Oz Vodka 1 Oz Lemon Juice Frank’s Red Hot Sauce to taste Tabasco Hot Sauce to taste Salt to taste Pepper to taste Dash of Snakeguy Pepper Bloody Mary Mix (can be substituted with another spicy powder, or Franks Red Hot Seasoning) A spoonful of Cocktail Sauce 2 Oz of Iron City Beer or IC Light, can be substituted with Yeungling Golden Pilsner or Rolling Rock 4 Oz or to taste of V8 Juice