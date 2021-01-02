PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

But tonight, expect skies to be mostly cloudy with lows dropping to the lower to mid 30s.

A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning kicking wind gusts up to 20-25 miles per hour, and that will linger most of the first half of the day. Showers associated with the front are moving out to the east and we should be mainly dry but mostly cloudy through much of our Saturday.

Temperatures will stay steady in the lower to mid 40s and slowly drop through the afternoon into the mid 30s by early Sunday. Another low pressure center brings some snow/rain showers early Sunday changing to just rain showers before ending midday.