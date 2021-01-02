By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey issued a statement on Saturday that presented his disagreement with some Republican senators planning to oppose the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders,” Toomey’s statement said. “The effort by Senators Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”

This isn’t the first time Toomey has spoken out about efforts to overturn or obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

In December, Senator Toomey called the efforts to obstruct Biden’s victory inappropriate.

“It would be wildly inappropriate for Congress to attempt to reject the slate of electors from one or more states when there is not even a close to sufficient basis for doing so,” he said.

Senator Toomey also said that after multiple lawsuits being thrown out and Attorney General Bill Barr saying that there was no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome, that it’s time to move on.

“The senators justify their intent by observing that there have been many allegations of fraud,” Toomey’s statement read. “But allegations of fraud by a losing campaign cannot justify overturning an election. They fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence. President Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, stated ‘we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.’ I acknowledge that this past election, like all elections, had irregularities. But the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election.”

Toomey said the explanation for President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania was due to a decline in support in the suburbs and a smaller margin of victory in rural counties.

On December 14, Pennsylvania cast its 20 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.