PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 3:00 a.m. for a number of counties in western Pennsylvania and will be in place until 1:00 p.m.
Westmoreland and the Fayette ridges, along with Somerset, Indiana, Garret, and eastern Preston counties will be at risk for an early wintry mix which could make roads slick.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
By noon, most of all precipitation will change over to rain and eventually move out east by late afternoon and evening.
As for tonight, temperatures will hover pretty steadily around the upper-30s before dipping into the lower-to-mid-30s by daybreak.
After that, we’re in for a quiet, mainly dry, and seasonable first week of 2021 with high each day just under the 40-degree mark.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.