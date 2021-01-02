Happy New Year, #412Fanatics! Check out what’s coming up in the first show of the new year – this SATURDAY, January 2nd on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

NEW YEAR, NEW YINZ – Hearing some fan wishes from our favorite 412-Fanatics!

412’s King of the Wing – Who will beat this 3-time wing eating champion (TJ Harris)?

20-Year Zoo Review – Celebrating 20 years of Pitt’s Oakland Zoo, Pitt’s roaring student section at basketball games.

Did you know that the Pro Hall of Fame has a Ford Hall of Fans? We meet a Pittsburgh inductee (Rick Holman) as well as a Pittsburgh nominee for this year (Justin Laveing).

Check out the ‘Pitt Plates by Panther Greats’, a cookbook from the Pitt Athletic Department

Meet the Yinzer Mob – Nothing stops these guys from tailgating.

Mixing up a Bloody Myron – Justin Laveing’s take on the Bloody Mary

Pittsburgh basement Fan Cave (Todd Dorsey)

Skin in the Game (Mary Jo Bashour )

Plus, Daisy & Rich reflect on the past year and we end the show with some fun Bloopers!

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

