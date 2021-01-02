A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Bloody Mary, Bloody Myron, Daisy Jade, Fan N'ATion, KDKA, Oakland Zoo, Pitt, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Pitt’s Oakland Zoo, Rich Walsh, Sports Fans, Tailgate, Wing Eating Competition, Yinzer Mob

Happy New Year, #412Fanatics! Check out what’s coming up in the first show of the new year – this SATURDAY, January 2nd on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

NEW YEAR, NEW YINZ – Hearing some fan wishes from our favorite 412-Fanatics!

412’s King of the Wing – Who will beat this 3-time wing eating champion (TJ Harris)?

20-Year Zoo Review – Celebrating 20 years of Pitt’s Oakland Zoo, Pitt’s roaring student section at basketball games.

Did you know that the Pro Hall of Fame has a Ford Hall of Fans? We meet a Pittsburgh inductee (Rick Holman) as well as a Pittsburgh nominee for this year (Justin Laveing).

Check out the ‘Pitt Plates by Panther Greats’, a cookbook from the Pitt Athletic Department

Meet the Yinzer Mob – Nothing stops these guys from tailgating.

Mixing up a Bloody Myron – Justin Laveing’s take on the Bloody Mary

Pittsburgh basement Fan Cave (Todd Dorsey)

Skin in the Game (Mary Jo Bashour )

Plus, Daisy & Rich reflect on the past year and we end the show with some fun Bloopers!

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

Comments