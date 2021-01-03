By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Monday, January 4, the Allegheny County Health Department is hosting several free COVID-19 testing throughout various locations in the county.
Insurance is not required for any of the sites, but they do ask if you do have insurance to bring your insurance card.
Starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting through noon, walk-up testing will be available at First United Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, located at 913 Lock Street.
Next, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, and then from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Millvale Community Center at 416 Lincoln Avenue, free testing will be available in collaboration with the Squirrel Hill Health Center.
Lastly, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., testing will be available at Dalton’s Edge Apartments. Walk-up testing will be at this site and it is not a drive-through.
You can register for any of these sites by going to this link.
