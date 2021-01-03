By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa./WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Missouri Senator is objecting to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey issuing a public statement on Saturday, which called for Republican senators to accept Joe Biden as President-elect.

Reporters say that Senator Josh Hawley sent an email to the Senate GOP Conference Saturday night, reports which Hawley retweeted on his official account.

In the email, Hawley said that Toomey was “making unfounded claims about the intentions of our fellow Senators.”

Hawley proceeded to list what he called “irregularities” with the 2020 election and is now one of several Republican lawmakers who intend to object to the certification of the Electoral vote.

“But instead of debating the issue of election integrity by press release, conference call or e-mail, perhaps we could have a debate on the Senate floor for all of the American people to judge,” Hawley wrote.

On Sunday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro responded to Hawley’s allegations about the election, saying they were “sedition.”

“This isn’t about partisanship or polarization. It’s about sucking up to Trump and throwing out the people’s will,” Shapiro wrote in a tweet.

Sen. @HawleyMO is lying. PA’s vote by mail law got more Rep votes than Dem votes. No serious evidence of fraud exists. Fed & state judges upheld the law. This isn’t about partisanship or polarization. It’s about sucking up to Trump & throwing out the people’s will. Sedition. https://t.co/G8yVYsJyQ6 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 3, 2021

Congress is scheduled to count the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.