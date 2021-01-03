A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
The contract has an average annual value of $4.4 million according to the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman John Marino has been re-signed to a six year contract extension with the Penguins, the organization announced Sunday.

“We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenseman like John in our organization,” Rutherford said. “His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively. ”

The contract begins with the 2021-2022 season and goes through the 2026-2027 season.

Marino had previously only had one year left in his entry-level deal.

