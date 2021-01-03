Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins will open training camp today for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
With no preseason games this year, the training camp being held at PPG Paints Arena is the only preparation the team will get ahead of the season opener on January 13.
The team will open their campaign in Philadelphia against the Flyers in the NHL’s season kickoff game.
The Penguins will hold their home opener against the Washington Capitals on January 17.
To see the Penguins full schedule and key dates, click here.
