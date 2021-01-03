HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are reminding drivers that toll increases go into effect this weekend along with a hefty surcharge on non-EZ-Pass users.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July approved a 6% increase to begin Sunday for EZ-Pass users, as well for those without passes in the “Toll by Plate” program.
They also approved a 45% surcharge on people whose tolls are assessed by mail based on their license plates.
- RELATED STORY: Pennsylvania Turnpike Going Cashless Permanently, Laying Off Hundreds Of Toll Collectors
Under the Toll by Plate option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner then receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.