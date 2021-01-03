By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penn Avenue between 35th Street and 40th Street is currently closed as Pittsburgh Police’s fire investigation unit and the bomb squad is investigating what they describe as an “incendiary” device.

They say the device was thrown from a moving vehicle and a parked car was damaged when it was thrown.

Police say they are looking for a white pickup truck.

The incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m.

Police are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District just after 10:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details