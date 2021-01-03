PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain has already shown up in Pittsburgh, making for a soggy start to the new week in town.

North and East of the city, however, snow and areas of freezing rain will mix with that rain.

In these areas, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1:00 p.m.

These are issued when travel issues are possible for wintry weather.

In today’s case, that wintry weather is that potentially slick mix.

Most of the moisture will lift out of the area by this evening.

Some drizzle and flurries will try to linger tonight.

Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, meaning slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces.

Light snow and rain remain possible Monday, but the ingredients in the atmosphere should limit the accumulation chances to the ridges.

There is a wedge of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

That is usually a repellent to big accumulations.

That wedge, though, will have less of an impact in the ridges, meaning a dusting of new snow is not out of the question there.

After those precipitation chances wrap up early Tuesday, the rest of the week is looking mainly dry and mainly cloudy.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.