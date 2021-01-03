HINCKLEY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas has been placed in the care of his father and reunited with his dog.

Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said in a Facebook post last week that Tony’s father had expressed his appreciation for the public’s generosity and said the child is “doing very well.” Centner stressed that the father was “in no way involved” with the incident and has been “extremely cooperative” with officials.

Police were called shortly after noon on Dec. 23 to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog.” Police said the boy, who was about 3 years old, told authorities his name was Tony and also told them his parents’ first names.

Centner invited members of the community to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve posted a follow-up message saying the lobby was “full from the gifts that have been dropped off.”

Centner said a woman was “the focus of our investigation and is currently in the care of a local medical facility.” He said his department was working with the Municipal Law Director on charges following her release.

The police chief again expressed gratitude to everyone who showed their generosity by dropping off gifts at the station so the child could have a merry Christmas.

On the “outpouring of gifts, phone calls, emails and posts extending your love and caring for Tony,” Centner said it was difficult to reply to all due to limited staff. Asking that no more gifts be dropped off, he asked people wanting to help to check with their local communities “as there are always needs to be filled.”

“We are truly humbled by the response not only locally but from across our great country!” he said.

