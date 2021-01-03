By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Steelers may have lost 24-22 to the Browns in Week 17 but it was still a historic game for the defense.
Chris Wormley, Alex Highsmith, Jayron Elliott, and Stephon Tuitt all took down Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tuitt’s was a fourth of the game and the 56th of this season, tying the franchise record.
The Steelers defense set that record of 56 in the 2017 season and the defense has recorded 50 or more sacks in the past four seasons alone.
T.J. Watt, the team’s sack leader with 15, was inactive today with the Steelers having already wrapped up the AFC North Division title and a playoff berth.
He’s expected to return for round one of the playoffs, which looks like the Steelers will have a rematch with Cleveland, this time at Heinz Field.
