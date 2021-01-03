By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can call it the first round, the wild card round, opening round, or whatever you like, but on Sunday, January 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field, a rivalry will truly be renewed.

That’s when the Steelers and Browns will meet for their playoff matchup.

The Steelers and Browns will be the final game of what many have been calling the NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” with three games being played on both Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the third meeting between the two clubs, with the Steelers winning the first matchup at Heinz Field in Week 6, 38-7.

Meanwhile, the two teams had met again in Week 17. While the Steelers were resting several of their starters due to already clinching a playoff berth and first place in the AFC North Division, the game was still close with Cleveland just edging the Steelers 24-22 and ending their NFL-longest playoff drought.

The game will be broadcast on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.