The temporary restrictions are set to be lifted at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Less than 48 hours remain until the latest Coronavirus restrictions are lifted across Pennsylvania.

It’s a day that many restaurant and bar owners had hoped to see sooner — but are excited nonetheless.

Restrictions on indoor dining capacity limits will still remain in place, so there will be no packing into restaurants anytime soon.

But remember, there are still going to be some other restrictions in place statewide.

Some of those things include:

  • Having to wear a mask when outside the house
  • All in-person businesses are limited to 75% capacity
  • Alcohol sales must be part of a meal at bars and restaurants
  • On-site alcohol sales must end at 11:00 p.m.

A full list of restrictions that will remain in place can be seen here.

