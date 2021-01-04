By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary says more than 135,000 Pennsylvanians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at her weekly briefing Monday morning that 135,044 Pennsylvanians have gotten a coronavirus shot.

CVS and Walgreens have completed vaccinations at 115 skilled nursing facilities, although Levine said they’re still waiting on the federal partnership program to tell them exactly how many people were vaccinated at these clinics.

“Nationally, we expect the vaccination efforts to move into high gear now in the new year,” said Levine.

She says the state is expecting about 166,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with about 97,000 of those second doses for healthcare workers vaccinated three weeks ago.

Doses will also go to healthcare facilities to vaccinate personnel and to the CVS and Walgreens partnership.

The state is also anticipating about 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

She says it will still be months before manufacturers will be able to produce enough to immunize the general public, which makes mitigation efforts “more important than ever.”

